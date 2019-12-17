Shirley Jean Reynolds Switzer, 81, of Troutville, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lowman and Ruby Evelyn Firebaugh Reynolds; and a sister, Loretta Wright.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Luther “Fred” Switzer; sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Karen Switzer, David and Pam Switzer, Mike and Loretta Switzer, and Donald and Heather Switzer; grandchildren, David, Jr. (Nikki), Bridget (Brett), Clayton, Steven, Evan, and Dillon; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Austin, Brendon, Coultan, Anthony, Braelyn, Rylan, and Skylar.

Her graveside service will be held at noon, Wednesday, December 18, in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, with Elder Ricky Colby officiating. Arrangements are by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.