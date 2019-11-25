The Botetourt County Public Schools Special Education Advisory Committee (BCPS SEAC) is hosting an informational session entitled Everything You Need to Know about Medicaid Waivers, by Lauren Beckner on December 3 at Cloverdale Elementary from 6-7 p.m.

In this session, the community will have an opportunity to learn more about Medicaid waivers, the screening process, and the services that can be accessed once approved for a Medicaid waiver. This session will provide important information to families, educators, and community service providers who support individuals with developmental disabilities.

The Botetourt County Special Education Advisory Committee functions to advise the school division of needs in the education of children with disabilities. In addition, the BCPS SEAC assists in the development of long-range plans, priorities and strategies for meeting the identified needs of children with disabilities. The BCPS SEAC is comprised of parents of students with disabilities, representatives of local agencies, community members and school representatives.

Special Education Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public. Parent and student involvement is encouraged, valued and welcomed. If you would like more information regarding the local BCPS SEAC, you may contact your child’s case manger, special education teacher, or Julie A. Baker, Director of Special Education, at 473-8263 or jbaker@bcps.k12.va.us.