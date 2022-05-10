Do you enjoy history? Have you ever wondered how people really lived and worked in the 1700s and 1800s? Well, mark your calendars for this Saturday, May 14 and come to Fincastle.

As one of the celebrations of Fincastle’s founding in 1772, the Town of Fincastle (in partnership with Botetourt County Schools, Historic Fincastle Inc., the Botetourt County Historical Society, Kiwanis Club of Botetourt, and the Botetourt County Chapter of the DAR,) will be open for visitors to walk around the historic streets and learn about life in Fincastle in the 1700s and early 1800s.

Visitors will begin at the Big Spring Park on Water and Back Streets where they will learn about the source of water that the park provided and about the earliest visitors to that area, the Native Americans, and the migrating animal herds. Some descendants of those earliest Americans will be there to share their history and to answer questions.

History guides will also point out some of the heritage homes just outside of the park with information about each.

From there, people will be able to visit the James Matten Early cabin where “Mrs. Early” will share about her life in the 1790s. Revolutionary War intrepreters will be camped beside the cabin where visitors will learn about life as soldiers and as the wives and supporters of those soldiers.

Uptown, at the Wysong Blacksmith Shop, there will be a real blacksmith demonstrating his trade. As folks walk (or drive slowly if less abled), they will find History Guides stationed at various points throughout town to share bits of history and to answer questions.

As an added treat, the Fincastle Café and the 1772 Restaurant & Bar will be open. Weather permitting, tables and chairs will be set up on Roanoke Street at the café, and music will be provided for all as well.

Join the fun from 10-2 for the official touring times and then stay for the food and more fun on Roanoke Street in the afternoon and evening.