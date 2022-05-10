Celebrate wellness and learn how to create a healthier lifestyle by attending the Botetourt Health Fair on Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 11475 Lee Highway, Fincastle.

The free Health Fair, sponsored by Enroll Virginia, will feature educational opportunities as well as local vendors, representing many businesses, government, and nonprofit organizations, including the following:

Insurance Questions – Meet representatives who can help you find coverage (Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and Medicare) that meets your unique needs.

Time to take a Moment for You – Learn about all the fitness options available at the Botetourt Family YMCA

Pamper Yourself – Learn about all the relaxing services offered at Enchanted Bliss.

• One-on-One Support – Chat with a trained cancer information specialist who can answer questions and help you find support in your own community. Mainstream Mental Health Services – Learn how to achieve and maintain independence, acquire life skills and develop stronger relationships to enhance your quality of life.

Other vendors include InnovAge PACE, Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, Gentle Shepherd Hospice, Virginia Navigator, and The Glebe.

The co-sponsors of this event are the Local Office on Aging in Roanoke and The Botetourt Resource Center.

For additional information about the Botetourt Health Fair, call Lois Caliri, certified navigator with Enroll Virginia, (540-613-1696) or lois@enroll-virginia.com.Visit the website at www.enrollva.org.