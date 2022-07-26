The Botetourt County Farmers Market hosted its 2022 Tomato Festival last Saturday in Daleville.

The popular tomato sandwich contest returned. Contestants made sammies with tomatoes grown within 50 miles of the market. Competitors enetered their creations in the “classic” and “freestyle” categories. The classic tomato sandwich category restricted ingredients to bread, tomatoes, mayo, and salt/pepper (optional). The freestyle category had no ingredient restrictions but had to include tomatoes.

Dan Rogol and Tara Williamson of Old Hollow Farms in Buchanan won in the classic sandwich category. Jason Bailey won in the freestyle category.

The festival also featured the usual plant, produce, baked goods, and artisan vendors. Plus, the event featured live music from Trinity Tree, a local Botetourt band specializing in bluegrass, old time gospel, and folk music.