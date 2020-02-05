The Botetourt Town and Country Women’s Club, which is a small part of an international organization of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, works to enhance the lives of those in their immediate community as well as in Virginia. The club has also been involved in international projects such as Operation Smile, Samaritan’s Purse, Days for Girls, Soles4Souls, Heifer International, and UNICEF.

The members’ fundraising efforts give scholarships to young women in the county, give a struggling family help with school supplies and Christmas gifts, allow children to buy books at their elementary school book fair, support middle school students who attend a summer seminar on how good character will impact their lives, and they support the high school after prom parties which work to ensure a fun and safe prom night.

Members recently stuffed over 100 hand-sewn bags with toiletries and socks for the Turning Point Women’s Shelter. These colorful bags, created by club member Elfie Allman, also included a message of hope for those that flee domestic violence. Over the past several years the members have donated many gallons of laundry detergent to be given out at the Botetourt Food Pantry. Often, club members work behind the scenes such as folding shirts and stuffing envelopes for The Bank of Fincastle Fall Run or fixing meals for sick or post-operative friends and neighbors.

For the past two years the club adopted the Addy Grace Foundation playground as its community improvement project. Members may have been seen taking snacks to the playground construction workers, helping at the concerts at the Daleville Town Center when the Addy Grace Foundation was the featured charity, or volunteering at the Dunkin Donuts 5K Fun Run, the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival and the Casino Night fundraisers at Ballast Point.

There is never a lack of fun and laughter with this group as they read and discuss books together, play Bunco, and even wear pajamas to have a Breakfast in the Park every summer. Over the past eight years, they have served close to 20,000 hot dogs at The Bank of Fincastle Community Appreciation Days each September.

“They love engaging with the community and working together. Teamwork is what we do best,” said Julie Gladu, who is serving as the club’s president for 2020.

Last month, this teamwork showed up at Women Rock 2020 at the Vinton War Memorial. Club members set up a patriotic display and donned their period costumes in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement and the 19th Amendment.

The Botetourt Town & Country Women’s Club recently held the officer installation banquet at Tizzone Unwind in Daleville. Camilla Cabaniss of the Roanoke County and Vinton Women’s Clubs was present to install the officers. The 2020 officers are 1st Vice President Mary Wingate, 2nd Vice President Nancy Womack; Secretary Gladys Rasnick and Treasurer Yvonne Frazier. Also, that evening the Volunteer of the Year for 2019 was awarded to Yvonne Frazier.

The club will be hosting Funfest 2020 on March 28 at the St Mark’s United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Game tables will be set up for Bridge or other games of your choice. Snacks and lunch will be served; lots of door prizes will be given. There will be a Pink and Green Auction as well as a used book sale. The cost is $20 per person and the proceeds will fund two scholarships for girls at Lord Botetourt and James River. Tickets need to be purchased in advance from any club member or call Annette Shaw at 798-1182.

The club’s meetings are on the fourth Monday of each month with a variety of guest speakers from all over the Roanoke Valley. Women who may be interested in joining the club can contact the through its Facebook page.