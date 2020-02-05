The Troutville Lions Club was visited by Zone Chair Kay Ford Patrick at the meeting in the Troutville Town Hall January 27. She oversees eight Lions Clubs including Troutville and is a member of the Cave Spring Lions Club. She talked about assistance provided to this region and abroad by Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) in times of disasters. She reviewed current projects being emphasized in raising membership and reaching out to local communities. Her visit was inspiring to those present and thanks were expressed including presenting her with a quart of apple butter made by the club.

Events sponsored by the Troutville Lions Club are used to raise funds to provide eye exams and glasses, support programs to aid diabetes control and research, aid for hearing impaired, and for programs that benefit our local community. The Lions will also collect eyeglasses, which are sent to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling center located in Roanoke. The next fundraiser will be a BBQ to be held Saturday. April 25 at the Troutville Town Hall.

The Troutville Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 6:45 p.m. at the Troutville Town Hall. For more information or to get involved contact Troutville Lions Club President Jerry Huff at 254-5304.