By Matt de Simone

The Botetourt County Sheriffs Office kicked off its Toys for Bot-E-Tots toy drive campaign last Saturday at Fincastle Baptist Church in Fincastle. The event featured raffles, a pork chop barbeque, poker run, and a bike and jeep run. A plethora of baked goods complemented the barbeque nicely.

Local FFA students helped out with the efforts in support of the community. The students worked with the Sheriff’s Office preparing last Saturday’s event. Botetourt Town & Country Women’s Club assisted with the bake sale. Over 300 Botetourt County families will benefit from the event.

“This is our main fundraiser that helps and supports the efforts of the Social Services Angel Tree—to support the children of Botetourt County,” Sheriff Matt Ward stated on a Facebook video last Saturday.