Troutville Elementary School held its 11thannual Veterans Day Program on November 11. Forty-five veterans attended.

Special music was performed by the students. Fifth graders Anna Moore and Justice Winfield did special readings. Brynn Scozzari from the Roanoke Children’s Theater sang the “Armed Forces Medley.” Local Scouts participated in the flag ceremony. Pastor Terry Johnson from Troutville Church of the Brethren recognized each veteran while children and wives handed out medals. Students passed out homemade cards to the veterans at the closing of the program.