Navy Lt. Commander Walt Bergman (1947-1967) and his wife, Air Force Lt. Phyllis Bergman (1951-1954)
Navy Machinist Mate 2nd Class James Reed (1952-1956) and his son, John Reed, who served in the Army in Desert Storm
Jessie Howard, who served in the US Army in Vietnam
Seated, Louis Silcox, an Army veteran of Korea (1951-1953) and Jack Cassell, who served in the US Navy in World War II and Korea (1947-1952)
Donnie Noel (left) served in the Navy on the USS Forrestal and NAS Oceana, 1969-1972, and his parents, Bevileen and Marion Noel. Marion served in the Navy in World War II in the Pacific battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. The first US flag flown on Iwo Jima came off the ship that Marion was on.

 

Troutville Elementary School held its 11thannual Veterans Day Program on November 11. Forty-five veterans attended.

Special music was performed by the students. Fifth graders Anna Moore and Justice Winfield did special readings. Brynn Scozzari from the Roanoke Children’s Theater sang the “Armed Forces Medley.” Local Scouts participated in the flag ceremony. Pastor Terry Johnson from Troutville Church of the Brethren recognized each veteran while children and wives handed out medals. Students passed out homemade cards to the veterans at the closing of the program.

