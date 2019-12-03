Botetourt County School Board members returned from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) 2019 Annual Convention in Williamsburg last week and will report back to the board on December 12. Approximately 1,000 school governance leaders attended the convention, participating in more than 50 workshops, clinics and critical issues sessions focused on topics such as board governance, school law, workforce readiness, schools in challenging environments, advocacy, and educational trends.

“I am eager to share what I learned at the VSBA Annual Convention this year,” said Michael Beahm, School Board chair. “The convention is a great investment for our community because it allows our board to continue learning about nationwide and statewide trends, meet and learn from key policy officials, and bring back new best management practices for our schools that will improve our students’ education.”

Beahm, Michelle Crook, Anna Weddle, Tim Davidick, Dana McCaleb, Dr. Lisa Chen and LuAnn Delosreyes were in attendance at this year’s conference.