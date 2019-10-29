Allison Wertz, Elise Buchanan and Kaeli Berry were the first place and two runner-up positions in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest held at Central Academy Middle School. The contest, sponsored locally by the Troutville Lions Club, is part of the 32nd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest including more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.

The winning posters were selected for originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme “Journey of Peace” by a panel of judges from Central Academy Middle School. The judging at the school was held in September under the supervision of art teacher Courtney May. The contest is open to students ages 11-13.

Troutville Lions Club President Jerry Huff said the annual Peace Poster Contest involves local schools and students who are an important part of Lions Club community activities. “The contest offers students an opportunity to participate in a program that allows them to openly express how they visualize peace and the future. It is an excellent way for them to demonstrate their vision and imagination.”

Winner Wertz and honorable mention winners Buchanan and Berry will be honored at their school. The winner will receive a $100 check and a framed certificate. A $50 check and framed certificate will be awarded to the two runners-up. Award money is donated by Bank of Botetourt and The Bank of Fincastle.

The Troutville Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday at the Troutville Town Hall. For more information contact Jerry Huff at 254-3304.