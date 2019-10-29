It all began in 1938, when Charles A. Nutting, Donald P. Schurr and S.A. Dodge led the Uptown Lions Club of Detroit in establishing a school to train guide dogs for blind people. Lions throughout the world have continued to support Leader Dog and its clients financially, brought thousands of people who needed assistance through Leader Dog’s doors and have continued to serve on the board of trustees. They are puppy raisers, volunteers, breeding hosts and so much more. Many recipients of Leader Dog services became Lions after experiencing their support and mission firsthand.

To this day, the mission of the Lions, “We serve,” perfectly complements the Leader Dog mission of empowering people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel.

The Daleville/Fincastle Lions supports the Leader Dog program financially and was awarded the “Bone” badge for last year’s donation. The badge will be displayed on the club banner.