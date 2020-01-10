In execution of a certain Deed of Trust dated March 5, 2013, in the original principal amount of $263,415.00 recorded in the Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court for Botetourt County, Virginia as Instrument No. 130001092. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction in the front of the Circuit Court building for Botetourt County, Main Street, Fincastle, VA 24090 on February 24, 2020, at 11:30 AM, the property described in said Deed of Trust, located at the above address, and more particularly described as follows: ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND, WITH IMPROVEMENTS THEREON LYING AND BEING IN THE AMSTERDAM MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT OF THE COUNTY OF BOTETOURT, VIRGINIA, SHOWN AS NEW LOT 7, CONTAINING 2.945 ACRES, BLUE RIDGE ESTATES, BY SURVEY, WITH METES AND BOUNDS AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY CHRISTOPHER N. MCMURRY, L.S., DATED AUGUST 9, 2005, A COPY OF WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF BOTETOURT COUNTY, VIRGINIA, IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGES 29 AND 30. TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder’s deposit of ten percent (10%) of the sale price or ten percent (10%) of the original principal balance of the subject Deed of Trust, whichever is lower, in the form of cash or certified funds payable to the Substitute Trustee must be present at the time of the sale. The balance of the purchase price will be due within fifteen (15) days of sale, otherwise Purchaser’s deposit may be forfeited to Trustee. Time is of the essence. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser may, if provided by the terms of the Trustee’s Memorandum of Foreclosure Sale, be entitled to a $50 cancellation fee from the Substitute Trustee, but shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. A form copy of the Trustee’s memorandum of foreclosure sale and contract to purchase real property is available for viewing at www.bwwsales.com. Additional terms, if any, to be announced at the sale. This is a communication from a debt collector and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. The sale is subject to seller confirmation. Substitute Trustee: Equity Trustees, LLC, 2101 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22201.

For more information contact: BWW Law Group, LLC, attorneys for Equity Trustees, LLC, 6003 Executive Blvd, Suite 101, Rockville, MD 20852, 301-961-6555, website: www.bwwsales.com.

VA-345278-1.