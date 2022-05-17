The Tuesday morning Club met at Troutville Church of the Brethren on May 10 with 11 members present. Ruby Taylor was hostess, called the meeting to order and had devotions. Nancy Waddell read the minutes, and Faye Kessler gave the treasurer’s report.

May’s projects were a donation to the American Cancer Society and food for the food bank at Troutville Baptist Church. June’s project will be a donation to the library and supplies for the back-to-school program at Solomon’s Mission in Buchanan. Nancy Waddell won the hostess gift, and Faye Harris and Barbara Harris won game prizes.

The club meets on the second Tuesday each month at the church and everyone is welcome.