The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in Botetourt County. Work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and weather dependent.

Beginning on or about February 10, Route 696 (Locust Bottom Road) will be closed at the intersection with Route 220 (Botetourt Road). A detour will be in place for traffic requiring access to Route 220. For access to northbound Route 220 (Botetourt Road), drivers should take westbound Route 696 (Locust Bottom Road) to Route 633 (Glen Wilton Road). To access southbound Route 220 (Botetourt Road), drivers will need to take westbound Route 696 (Locust Bottom Road to Route 622 (Prices Bluff Road).

Possible lane closures on the two-way road and at intersections along Route 675 (Glebe Road) and Route 1043 (Hollymeade Lane) as part of the WVWA Greenfields Tank WL Extension project. Drivers should expect delays in the areas through the end of February.

Work is underway to repair the bridge on Route 685 (Ball Park Road) over Craig Creek. This is located near the intersection of Route 615 (Craig Creek Road). Daily road closures will be in place on Route 685 (Ball Park Road) for repairs to the bridge over Craig Creek near the intersection of Route 615 (Craig Creek Road). The work will be performed Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. Slow rolls may delay traffic attempting to cross the bridge for 10 to 15 minutes periodically while equipment and materials are moved and placed along the bridge. Temporary lane closures may also be in place with flaggers controlling traffic at various times. This phase of work will continue until mid-March.

(UPDATED 1-24-20) * ROUTE 603 ROAD CLOSURE –

Route 603, Zimmerman Road, in Botetourt County, is closed to through traffic for a rural rustic project. The 0.4-mile rural rustic project will be performed on Route 603, Zimmerman Road, from West Road to Pebble Road, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work will consist of cross and driveway pipe replacements to improve drainage, slope and shoulder work and placing a hard surface on the roadway. Due to the narrow, steep and curvy work zone area, the road is expected to be closed to through traffic for approximately six to eight weeks. Residents in the area will have access to their homes, but should expect delays. Signs will alert drivers of the closure. Once the drainage and slope work on the project is complete in 2019, surface treatment on the road will be performed in spring 2020.