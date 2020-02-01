The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:

Darrell M. Royal, 53, of Troutville, driving under the influence, January 15

Nikki M. Taylor, 23, of Daleville, domestic assault, January 15

Clarence P. Goad, 509, of Fincastle, possession of a Schedule drug, January 16

Paul E. Stump, 65, of Troutville, drunk in public, January 18

Tuesday D. Carter, 22, of Bedford, possession with intent to distribute an imitation drug, January 24

Karen S. Freisching, 54, of Roanoke, assault, drunk in public, January 25