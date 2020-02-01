The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:
- Darrell M. Royal, 53, of Troutville, driving under the influence, January 15
- Nikki M. Taylor, 23, of Daleville, domestic assault, January 15
- Clarence P. Goad, 509, of Fincastle, possession of a Schedule drug, January 16
- Paul E. Stump, 65, of Troutville, drunk in public, January 18
- Tuesday D. Carter, 22, of Bedford, possession with intent to distribute an imitation drug, January 24
- Karen S. Freisching, 54, of Roanoke, assault, drunk in public, January 25