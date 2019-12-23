TOWN OF BUCHANAN, VIRGINIA,

a Political Subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia,

Complainant,

v.

CLAUDIE M. WELLS, ET AL.,

Respondent(s).

Case No. CL19-585

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, Town of Buchanan, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the Town of Buchanan, Virginia, described as follows:

Tax Map No. 65A(2)8

Account No. 22526

All that certain tract or parcel of land, situate, lying, and being, in the Town of Buchanan, on the north side of the James River, in Botetourt County, Virginia, bounded and further described as follows, to-wit:

The front one-half of Lot No. 8 in Ross Addition to the Town of Buchanan (now a part of said Town) on the north side of the James River aforesaid; the parcel of land hereby conveyed fronts 132 feet on Lee Highway (Route No. 11), and it extends back between parallel lines (132 feet apart) for a distance of 83 feet to a new division line through said Lot No. 8 in said Ross Addition. The lot hereby conveyed also adjoins an alley for a distance of 83 feet. The land hereby conveyed is, more or less, a rectangular shape, and is 132 feet by 83 feet.

And being the same property conveyed to Claudie M. Wells and Jennie Austin Wells, his wife, from John Henry Owen by Deed dated February 22, 1962 and recorded February 27, 1962 in the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk of Botetourt County, Virginia, in Deed Book 150, at Page 611.

This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described.

IT APPEARING that an Affidavit has been made and filed stating that due diligence has been used, without effect, to ascertain the identity and location of certain parties to be served, that the last known addresses for the Respondents herein are as follows: Claudie M. Wells, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Jennie Austin Wells, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Margaret Wells Fitzgerald , who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Leonard Lee Fitzgerald, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is 27 Southview Street, Buchanan, Virginia 24066; Mary McCulloch Fitzgerald, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is P.O. Box 68, Buchanan, Virginia 24066; Leonard Lee Fitzgerald, Jr., whose last known address is 27 Southview Street, Buchanan, Virginia 24066; Bobby J. Fitzgerald, whose last known address is 359 Fields Avenue, Blue Ridge, Virginia 24064; Melissa Fitzgerald Browning, whose last known address is 177 Brittani Circle, Lot E, Buchanan, Virginia 24066; Claude Franklin Fitzgerald, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Rush Lee Wells, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is 100 Kimball Avenue, Apt. F65, Salem, Virginia 24153; Mary Wells Hannah, whose last known address is unknown; William Wells, whose last known address is unknown; Herman G. Wells, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Ruth Wells Tolley, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is 1 1st Street, Buchanan, Virginia 24066; Robert N. Tolley, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is 1405 Chapman Avenue, 1, Roanoke, Virginia 24016; Virginia Shorter Burner, whose last known address is unknown; Stanley Shorter, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is 29 N. 19th Street, Harrisonburg, Pennsylvania 17103; Dorothy Shorter, whose last known address is unknown; and that any officers, heirs, devisees, and successors in title of the Respondent named herein are made parties Respondent to this action individually and/or by the general description of Parties Unknown, it is hereby

ORDERED that the parties herein and all Parties Unknown and/or whose location cannot be ascertained appear on or before January 22, 2020 in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of the County of Botetourt, Virginia, and do what may be necessary to protect their interests in this cause.

It is further ORDERED that this Order of Publication be published once a week for two (2) successive weeks in the Fincastle Herald, Virginia Media Inc., a newspaper of general circulation in the Town of Buchanan, Virginia, with a copy of this Order to be posted at the front door of the Courthouse, and a copy mailed to those Respondents named in this Order whose last addresses are known, if any. It is further ORDERED that the Fincastle Herald, Virginia Media Inc. provide a Certificate or Affidavit of Publication and an invoice to counsel for the Town of Buchanan, Virginia, as named below. The Fincastle Herald, Virginia Media Inc. shall contact counsel for the Town of Buchanan, Virginia, as named below, to obtain an electronic copy of this Order of Publication for typesetting.

Entered on the 10th day of December, 2019.

Joel R. Branscom

Judge

I Ask For This:

Gregory L. Haynes, Esq. (VSB No. 37158)

John A. Rife, Esq.

(VSB No. 45805)

Jeffrey A. Scharf, Esq.

(VSB No. 30591)

Mark K. Ames, Esq.

(VSB No. 27409)

Andrew M. Neville, Esq. (VSB No. 86372)

Paul L. LaBarr, Esq.

(VSB No. 91609)

Taxing Authority Consulting Services, PC

P.O. Box 31800

Henrico, Virginia

23294-1800

Phone: (804) 864-0080

Facsimile: (804) 545-2378

TACS No.: 397571