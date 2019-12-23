COUNTY OF BOTETOURT, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Complainant,

v.

MARGARET CAMPBELL ESTATE, ET AL,

Respondent(s).

Case No. CL19-606

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Botetourt, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Botetourt, Virginia, described as follows:

Tax Map No. 27A-13

Account No. 18190

All that certain lot or parcel of land, together with any improvements thereon and appurtenances there unto belonging, lying and being situate in the village of Eagle Rock, Botetourt County, Virginia and being known among the records of this Court as Tax Map No. 27A-13, Account No. 18190.

Being the same property conveyed to Allen M. Campbell and Margaret R. Campbell as tenants by the entirety with rights of survivorship from Alva F. Pullen and Myrtle Pullen, husband and wife, by Deed dated August 10, 1966 and recorded August 23, 1966 in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Botetourt County in Deed Book 174 at Page 692.

This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described including but not limited to those recorded in Deed Book 101 at Page 227.

IT APPEARING that an Affidavit has been made and filed stating that due diligence has been used, without effect, to ascertain the identity and location of certain parties to be served, that the last known addresses for the Respondents herein are as follows: Allen M. Campbell, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Margaret R. Campbell, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Mickey Allen Campbell, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Devin Campbell, whose last known address is 931 Hartsook Blvd, Roanoke, Virginia 24014-4323; and that any officers, heirs, devisees, and successors in title of the Respondent named herein are made parties Respondent to this action individually and/or by the general description of Parties Unknown, it is hereby

ORDERED that the parties herein and all Parties Unknown and/or whose location cannot be ascertained appear on or before January 30, 2020 in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of the County of Botetourt, Virginia, and do what may be necessary to protect their interests in this cause.

Entered on the 17th day of December, 2019.

Joel R. Branscom

Judge

I Ask For This:

Gregory L. Haynes, Esq. (VSB No. 37158)

John A. Rife, Esq.

(VSB No. 45805)

Jeffrey A. Scharf, Esq.

(VSB No. 30591)

Mark K. Ames, Esq.

(VSB No. 27409)

Andrew M. Neville, Esq. (VSB No. 86372)

Paul L. LaBarr, Esq.

(VSB No. 91609)

Taxing Authority Consulting Services, PC

P.O. Box 31800

Henrico, Virginia

23294-1800

Phone: (804) 545-2500

Facsimile: (804) 545-2378

TACS No.: 570633