Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 cycling team held a media day at Camp Bethel in Fincastle last week.

The team spent last week training on the roads of Botetourt County with support from the local community. Many residents may have spotted signage along roads asking for the community to be on alert for the group of 17 female cyclists pedaling away.

The team’s training session is the first of a few training camps that will take place throughout 2022. For more information about Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 cycling team, please visit https://vbrtwenty24.com/.