High School winter sports seasons are now underway and the two Botetourt County schools have a busy week. Following is a brief rundown as the teams prepare to take the court, mat and pool.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The winter season officially opened Monday with a win by the James River girls’ basketball team over Craig County. River took a 42-31 win in Buchanan.

The Knights return two seniors, Lakota Lucado and Madison Brogan, for coach E.D. Schechterly. River was at Roanoke Catholic on Tuesday, home to Covington Thursday and next Monday they return the trip to Craig.

Lord Botetourt has a new coach as former LB player and assistant Renee Favaro takes the helm. Top returning players include Miette Veldman, who already has over 1,200 career points, Kenleigh Gunter, Meredith Wells, and Grace Taylor, who are all returners from the state championship team two seasons ago. Taylor Robertson should add to the mix.

“Although we graduated three starters, two of which scored over 1,000 career points, I like what we have returned and the new pieces we have added,” said Favaro. “I look for us to continue to play an up-tempo style of basketball. Our goals have not changed and we still want to be in contention for a district, region and state title this season.”

BOYS BASKETBALL

The LB boys also have a new coach in Andrew Hart, a former assistant. He’s still waiting for the arrival of some players who are currently on the LB football team that is playing in the state semifinal this Saturday. LB played in the Jake Aldridge Classic in Patrick Henry last week and put up a good fight against Salem, falling 77-66 with the players currently on the team.

Top returnees include seniors Mason Wheeling and JR Salvi along with junior Tanner Selkirk. Newcomers to watch are Luke Hale, a transfer from Roanoke Valley Christian, and junior Matt Oliver.

“We are excited about the roster that we have coming back this year,” said Hart. “We are looking to improve our play from the last few seasons with tough defense and smart basketball. We took a big hit when senior Evan Eller got injured on the football field this fall, but we have guys ready to step up and attempt to fill that void. Our guys have put in a lot of hard work in the off-season and we are excited about the future of LB Basketball.”

Due to football the first three games of the season have been postponed. The next game still on the schedule is next Monday at home against Alleghany but that’s tentative.

At James River, coach Mike Goad returns 6’4” sophomore Patrick Clevenger. Adam Crawford is a 6’4” senior and he has a young team with two sophomores and two freshmen on the roster.

“We have a lot of challenges regarding our inexperience on the varsity level,” said Goad. “We are young, working hard towards being consistent on every game night, being in the moment and being competitive day in and day out for the whole season.”

The Knights were scheduled to open Tuesday at Parry McCluer. They had a game with LB tonight postponed, returning for their home opener December 11 against Parry McCluer.

WRESTLING

The Lord Botetourt wrestlers will open tonight with a quad-match in Salem. LB will take on Cave Spring, William Byrd and the host Spartans in the Andrew Lewis Middle School gym.

“We started practice with 30 kids out for the team,” said coach Chuck Burton. “This is by far the most turnout I have ever had since I’ve been at LB. I expect three to five more to join us once football season is over.”

Top returning wrestlers from last season include state qualifiers, sophomores Brogan Shutts and Colin Sell, juniors Nick Young, Sam Francis and Noah Shephard. Senior Spencer Shiflett also returns and he just missed qualifying for the state tournament last season.

“This may be the first year in the last several that we will be able to field a full 14 weight classes,” said Burton. “We had to give up a few weight classes last season due to not having the guys in those weights. This year, with all 14 weight classes full, I expect good things from our dual team events.

“To place highly in individual tournaments, it always comes down to getting the kids in the right weights and having them feel comfortable where they are. Our goals don’t change from year to year. We set our standards high and expect to win every time we step on the mat, that’s got to be a wrestler’s goal and mindset.”

James River will open Friday in the two-day Shumaker Classic at Parry McCluer High School. Top returnees include Caleb Shipwash, Levi Walker, Adam Coleman, Addison McCaleb, Austin Miller, Chase Powell, Mason Stewart, Dustin Crawford, Chase Cuddy, Wesley Ferguson, Hunter Forbes and Dakota Gilliam.

“Our goals for this wrestling season include winning regions and our team placing top five in the state,” said coach Bobby Stewart.

SWIMMING

The Lord Botetourt and James River swim teams will both compete at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center in the annual Southwest Invitational on Saturday. Top returnees for LB include Miranda Kirtley, Katie Cross, Madelynn Sprouse, Kate Ryan, Keeley McNamara, Sophie Rakes, Cooper Dehr and James Lively.

“The team looks strong for the start of the season,” said LB coach Ashley Safrit. “We have several new male swimmers, completely new to the sport, who are showing strong potential. Our girls’ team continues to swim well, and shows promise of another successful season. We are lower in numbers than we have been in past seasons, but we are enjoying being in our new facility at the Daleville YMCA.”

James River will open Friday at Rockbridge led by veteran swimmers Caleb Meador, Megan Cox, Adaline Bisese, Sydney Wilson, Dillon Minnix, Kelsi Hammons, and Ellie Holter. Coach Kevin Franceschini is excited with the return of Mackenzie Alford and the addition of many new swimmers to the team.

“The combination of veteran swimmers and new talent will add to the excitement as we develop during the swim season,” said Franceschini.