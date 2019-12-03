Fifteen veterans and one service dog attended the November meeting of the Eagle Rock Ruritan Club Inc. at the Eagle Rock Community Center. Maw and Paw’s Diner catered the meal as Ruritan members gathered for their annual Veterans Day emphasis.

Ruritan President Brian Marazzi thanked the veterans as a group and each one individually as they shared with the group the branch of service in which they served, as well as their tenure of service. The consensus of the veterans present was that it was a great honor for them to have had the privilege of serving on and helping preserve the precious freedoms that citizens enjoy in the USA.

As the veterans gathered at the flag for a photo, Teresa Hamm led the group in singing the national anthem.

Ruritan members Tommy Hunter, Brian and Sue Marazzi, Steve Vaughn and Jimmy Wilhelm were thanked for their help in placing flags on the graves of veterans in the Eagle Rock and surrounding area cemeteries in honor of Veterans Day.

Ruritan members will gather on December 5 at 10 a.m. to stuff tube socks to be given to the Roanoke Rescue Mission and dine at Maw & Paw’s afterward. Members were asked to be on stand-by for a year-end litter pickup date to be announced.

The club will meet on December 17 at the Eagle Rock Community Center when Maw and Paw’s Diner will again cater the meal. The program will be the traditional emphasis on the Christmas story.