By Camden Staton

Contributing writer

The Botetourt County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee was recently awarded “Best Promotional” piece at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention. This year’s theme, “Harvesting Perspectives,” featured several workshops, discussions, competitions and showcases.

Emily Bryant has been involved with the committee for four years and has served as chair of it for the past two years. Her dedication to the committee is driven by her love of teaching children and the community about agriculture. Bryant said that over the past four years she has become more aware of the different aspects of agriculture. “My husband and I farm and it’s opened the door to meet new friends and mentors,” Bryant explained. “It’s nice to have friends that are used to experiencing the same thing.”

Every year the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention hosts a hay bale decorating contest. The contest has a variety of different categories ranging from “Best Agricultural Theme” to “Most Creative.” The women of the committee used several hay bales and spray paint to show an exhibit that looked like a Ball canning jar with the words “What CAN the Farm Bureau do for you?” displayed beside it. “This has been the first time that we’ve ever won; so, it was exciting,” Bryant said.

While the Botetourt County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee works with many organizations, for example, the Ronald McDonald house, the women also work locally to spread their love of agriculture. They often read books to children who have been selected by Ag in the Classroom, which is an organization that provides educators with books to increase agricultural literacy among kids. The women of the committee will often visit elementary schools and public libraries to read and donate agriculturally themed books. They feel that it is necessary to plant the seed of agriculture in young children’s lives.

Bryant and the rest of the committee encourage local women who are interested in agriculture to join the organization. They meet every second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the Farm Bureau building. “We would love to have some new ladies join us,” Bryant said.