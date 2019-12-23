By Aila Boyd

The Lord Botetourt girls’ varsity volleyball team for 2019-2020 was honored with a proclamation last Thursday by the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors for its Class 3 Girls State Championship win over Tabb High School last month.

The team’s season record consists of 31 wins and no losses. Over three state championship seasons, the team has accumulated a record of 94 wins and one loss, which included a 56-match winning streak.

“Their talent and dedication to the game and their teammates are to be commended,” the proclamation reads. “They have a proven record of excellence, which serves as a model for their peers and the community and is worthy of recognition.”

The team is comprised of Maegan Barnes, Leah Carlton, Ryanna Clark, Anna Dewease, Kenleigh Gunter, Parker Hudson, Jordyn Kepler, Taylor Robertson, Miette Veldman, Sydney Whorley, and Annelese Wolfe. The coaching team includes head coach Julie Conner and assistant coaches Michelle Bower and Samantha Wilkins.

The team was also honored by the Botetourt County School Board earlier this month.