Sunday, January 29, saw a little extra excitement and activity at Tammie’s Place restaurant on Main Street, Buchanan.

The Va. Blue Ridge Riders (VBRR) program, in conjunction with Leah Coffman, local artist, presented a unique and fun art project for some of the students on January 29 at Tammie’s Place in Buchanan. All of the children are Botetourt kids who attend Breckinridge and Buchanan Elementary or are homeschooled.

Students created a horse collage at the direction of Mrs. Coffman and enjoyed food and service by Tammie and crew. Proceeds were used to go to the Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue to deliver some much-needed donated horse feed.

~ Submitted by Debbie Mooty, VBRR Program Director