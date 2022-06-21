The Botetourt County Character Counts! Leadership Council is offering the “Youth with Character Academy” on July 11-13 at Fincastle Baptist Church.

Since 2015, rising sixth graders in Botetourt County have been invited by the Botetourt County Character Counts! Leadership Council to participate in the Youth with Character Academy. During the three-day academy, students participate in hands-on activities focusing on the six pillars of character responsibility, respect, caring, fairness, citizenship, and trustworthiness. The academy’s goal is that students share what they learn with fellow students at Central Academy and Read Mountain middle schools in the upcoming school year.

Typically, the academy lasts four days. This year, when students leave on July 13, they will be asked to complete a community service project.

The council is excited that the attendees will spend the day at Camp Bethel, involved in team-building activities on the first day. New to 2022’s academy, the attendees will return in October and will make a presentation on a community service project they completed. The unique program is an excellent way for the attendees to see what an impact Character Counts! can have in the community.

Other activities include the academy participating in a mock trial with Botetourt General and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Paul Tucker and visiting the Brian Center for bingo. All activities and community interaction practices put into action those six pillars of character. On the last day of the academy, students participate in a community field trip to the Botetourt Food Pantry, helping the staff with donations and helping out in the pantry.

Their schools will select tw24 rising sixth grade youth who exhibit the following criteria to attend this four-day academy:

Have a desire to be a role model for their peers

Be a respectful, trustworthy, and responsible citizen

Have an interest in helping make their school and community a better place

Be open-minded and willing to listen to others

Be accepting of differences in others

The academy will focus on providing opportunities for these youth to develop good character traits that will help them succeed as they enter middle school. These youth will work to encourage other students to be students with good character in their school and community. Also, remember that this is an excellent opportunity for students who may have difficulty transitioning to middle school to meet other students they will be with in sixth grade.