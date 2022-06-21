The Tuesday Morning Club met on June 14 at Troutville Church of the Brethren with 12 members and one guest present. Ruby Taylor called the meeting to order, Nancy Goad was hostess, Nancy Waddell read the minutes and Faye Kessler gave the treasurer’s report.

Rita Bruffey sent a thank you card to Chris Kessler for his donation to the club. June’s donations were to Solomon’s Mission for its back to school program, to the library, and to someone to help with a medical bill. Priscilla Hedrick won the door prize. Game prizes were won by Barbara Harris and Cheryl Wood. Wood also was elected the new vice-president.

Members will go out to lunch on June 28 at 3 Lil’ Pigs. The July meeting will be a covered lunch meal. Pictured are (from left): front, Faye Harris, Dot Hillard, Priscilla Hedrick, Gale Webb, Faye Kessler, Pam Obenshain and Ruby Taylor; back, Cheryl Wood, Barbara Harris, Nancy Goad and Rita Bruffey.