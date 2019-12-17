By Aila Boyd

Apple Barn Gifts in Troutville and the Cat’s Meow recently released a commemorative piece for the 250th anniversary of Botetourt County, which will be next year.

The piece features Oriskany, Eagle Rock, Fincastle, Buchanan, Mill Creek, Daleville, Troutville, Cloverdale, and Blue Ridge.

They are being sold at both Apple Barn Gifts and the Botetourt County Museum in Fincastle. The pieces are being sold by the museum in order to raise money to cover expenses.

The price for the commemorative piece is $20.