Buchanan Dates to Remember

Festival of Trees – See Christmas through the eyes of a child when you view the seven Christmas trees on display in the Buchanan Library on Main Street. Trees are festooned with hand-crafted decorations made by students from Buchanan Elementary School. The Buchanan Town Improvement Society is asking visitors to consider donating a jar of peanut butter during this time as they try to collect 200 jars of peanut butter to donate to the Buchanan Elementary School Backpack Buddy Program, which provides food for underprivileged students. The display will remain in place through January 2, 2020.

December 24. Discover why the Town of Buchanan has become known as the “Town that glows with love at Christmas.” Celebrate the town’s history as Buchanan’s Main Street is lined on Christmas Eve with hundreds of luminaries to herald the arrival of Christmas. Volunteers are needed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. Meet in the Carson Memorial parking lot to help place luminaries, then volunteers are needed at 5:30 p.m. to help light luminaries, finishing the beautiful sight. For additional information, call 254-1212, Ext. 4. Epiphany Bon Fire – Monday, January 6. Buchanan’s Christmas season comes to a close during the “Twelfth Day of Christmas” celebration. Gather on the Town Park at 485 Lowe Street to enjoy the warmth of a bonfire with family, friends and neighbors. The town’s Christmas tree has been made into a Yule Log and built upon with dozens of family Christmas trees added to the pile. The fire will be lit at 7 p.m. as the church bell tolls. Bring your family tree with you to add to the bon fire. For information contact the Buchanan Downtown Revitalization Program at 254-1212, Ext. 4.

Library collecting peanut butter for BackPac Buddies

The Buchanan Library, along with the Town of Buchanan, is taking donations of peanut butter for distributing to Buchanan Elementary BackPac Buddies. Jars can be dropped off to the library anytime.

Lunch and Learn

Lesa Hanlin, the executive director of Roanoke Regional Initiatives Outreach and International Affairs, will present at the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce’s January 2020 Lunch and Learn at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club in Troutville on January 8. The topic of her presentation will be succession planning. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Registration is $15 for members and $20 for future members. Visit botetourtchamber.com to register.

From resignations to retirements, businesses and corporations must be deliberate about succession planning. Change happens fast. The first decade out of college, Generation X changed jobs an average of two times. Millennials change jobs an average of four times, and today’s graduates don’t stop there, they even change industries. In this Lunch and Learn, participants will engage in learning strategies that can be implemented to create an organization that can withstand employee change and remain strong.