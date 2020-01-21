Raymond White Aaron, 85, of Eagle Rock, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.

Raymond had retired from Eli Lilly and Eagle Rock and Botetourt Funeral Homes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward James Aaron and Claudie Seay Aaron; sister, Margaret Aaron Fitzgerald; brothers, Kenneth, Frank, and Leo Aaron; son-in-law, Tommy McCulloch; and sisters-in-law, June Aaron.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Penny Clark Aaron; daughters, Karen McCulloch and Kristi Johnson of Eagle Rock; son and daughter-in-law, David and Debbie Aaron of Buchanan; brother, Bobby Aaron of Buchanan; and in-laws, Nadine, Peggy, and Liz Aaron; grandchildren, Lucas and Christina McCulloch, Lance and Latoya McCulloch, Dylan Johnson and fiancée Sarah Krauss, Kaitlyn Johnson, Ryan and Devin Aaron; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden Joyner, Hannah and Logan McCulloch.

The family received friends Sunday, January 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Raymond’s funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, in Eagle Rock Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Ronk officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider Eagle Rock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 219, Eagle Rock, 24085.