The King-Barger Graveyard is located on Sugar Tree Hollow Road in Eagle Rock. The fenced graveyard is located in a fenced field.
According to the markers seen the earliest marker was 1894 and the most recent was 1931.
As per the photo, this secluded graveyard needs some maintenance. Anyone with knowledge and proof of other burials that may disclose the names of the unknown burials in the graveyard is encouraged to contact the Botetourt Genealogy Club at doreatr@yahoo.com.
Those who are interested in genealogy or history are encouraged to attend the Botetourt Genealogy and History Fair July 9-12.
The following are confirmed to be buried at the site:
|NAME
|DOB
|DOD
|Barger, ? E B
|1868
|1895
|Barger, R
|1882
|1899
|Barger, Sarah E
|1830
|1919
|Barger, T R
|1875
|1896
|Barger, William L
|1829
|1906
|Barger, Nancy
|1870
|1970
|Oakley, Margaret J
|1859
|1890
|King, Charles
|9 Sep 1809
|22 Oct 1894
|King, Martha E McKalester
|30 Apr 1887
|1 Sep 1902
|Simpson, Doshia
|27 Jun 1854
|18 June 1931
|Simpson, Joseph
|6-12-1830
|10-20- 1915
Unknown graves – there were eight counted but there are surely more.