The King-Barger Graveyard is located on Sugar Tree Hollow Road in Eagle Rock. The fenced graveyard is located in a fenced field.

According to the markers seen the earliest marker was 1894 and the most recent was 1931.

As per the photo, this secluded graveyard needs some maintenance. Anyone with knowledge and proof of other burials that may disclose the names of the unknown burials in the graveyard is encouraged to contact the Botetourt Genealogy Club at doreatr@yahoo.com.

Those who are interested in genealogy or history are encouraged to attend the Botetourt Genealogy and History Fair July 9-12.

The following are confirmed to be buried at the site:

NAME DOB DOD Barger, ? E B 1868 1895 Barger, R 1882 1899 Barger, Sarah E 1830 1919 Barger, T R 1875 1896 Barger, William L 1829 1906 Barger, Nancy 1870 1970 Oakley, Margaret J 1859 1890 King, Charles 9 Sep 1809 22 Oct 1894 King, Martha E McKalester 30 Apr 1887 1 Sep 1902 Simpson, Doshia 27 Jun 1854 18 June 1931 Simpson, Joseph 6-12-1830 10-20- 1915

Unknown graves – there were eight counted but there are surely more.