Residents of Botetourt County are invited to a town hall event with Congressman Ben Cline. This town hall event is an opportunity for residents of Botetourt County to engage in a dialogue with Rep. Cline about the important issues in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District.

The Botetourt County town hall will take place Monday, Jan. 6, from 1-2:30 p.m. at VFW Post 1841 located at 4902 Roanoke Road, Daleville.

“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Botetourt County,” Cline said. “As with my previous town hall in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Botetourt County residents and take their views to Washington.”

Constituents planning to attend should register at http://cline.house.gov/about/events and click on the ‘Botetourt County Town Hall’ event. Citizens of Botetourt County will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.

Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.

Congressman Ben Cline was sworn in as the new congressman for the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia in January 2019. He was an attorney in private practice and served both as an assistant prosecutor and Member of the Virginia House of Delegates prior to his election. Cline and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Botetourt County with their two children.