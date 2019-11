Due to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Botetourt County Republican Women’s Club will hold the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The meeting will take place in the Fincastle Library Community Meeting Room and will begin at 6:30. The results of the November 5 election will be discussed and the club will vote on upcoming officers for 2020. Anyone interested in politics and would like to help spread Republican ideals is invited.

Inco-Check