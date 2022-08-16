The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for August 8-14:
- Jerry L. Orange Sr., 45, of Troutville, stalking, abduction, simple assault, sexual assault, August 8
- Donald L. Visel, 35, of Blue Ridge, domestic assault, August 8
- Brandy D. Nunley, 41, of Troutville, drunk in public, obstruction of justice, August 13
- Christina M. McGlothlin, 46, of Boones Mill, possession of Schedule drugs, August 14
- Fred C. Maxfield, 86, of Roanoke, reckless driving, two charges of simple assault, August 14
CORRECTION (Aug. 10 edition)
- Conner L. Redwine, 18, of Daleville, contributing to the delinquency of minor, August 1
