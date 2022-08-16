An afternoon of bingo to benefit VFW Post 1841 on Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. at the VFW Hall, 490 Roanoke Road, Daleville, for vendor shopping – Pampered Chef, Thirty One, Scentsy, Color Street, and various crafts. All bingo prizes will be Pampered Chef, Thirty One, with a cover-all grand prize valued over $100.

Tickets are sold in advance for $25 ($30 at the door) by contacting Diane Taylor, 540 520-7967. Masks are encouraged for those wishing to wear them.

There will be door prize drawings, a 50/50 drawing, as well as food and drink for purchase. There are 20 rounds of bingo, a door prize ticket, plus a cover-all (black out) round for the grand prize included for $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Pre-order by August 17 for an extra cover-all card. Additional bingo cards, cover-all cards, and door prizes tickets will be available for purchase.