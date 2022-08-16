Book Clubs are back

Starting in September, we’re bringing back a favorite activity at libraries: in-person book clubs at every library branch!

Each book club follows a specific theme or genre. The schedule (unless otherwise noted on our website calendar, like when we’re skirting around a holiday) is:

Blue Ridge Library: True Crime Book Club – every 3rd Monday at 7pm

Buchanan Library: Amish Book Club – every 1st Wednesday at 10:30am

Eagle Rock Library: Appalachian Voices Book Club – every 4th Thursday at 11am

Fincastle Library: Virginia is for Authors Book Club – every 2nd Wednesday at 10:30am

The True Crime Book Club at Blue Ridge unpacks murders and crimes from across the centuries, starting with cases close to home.

Mon, Sept. 19: “Trailed” by Kathryn Miles (an author visit is being scheduled!)

Mon, Oct. 17: “The Third Rainbow Girl: The Long Life of a Double Murder in Appalachia” by Cpoley Eisenberg

Mon, Nov. 21: “Under the Trestle” by Ron Peterson, Jr.

The Amish Book Club at Buchanan explores different themes each month. Instead of everyone reading the same book, you can choose from a recommended reading list. Contact the Buchanan Library at buchananlibrary@botetourtva.gov or call 540-928-3005 to get September’s list. The dates are all Wednesdays: Sep 7, Oct 5, and Nov 2.

The Appalachian Voices Book Club at Eagle Rock reads books that explore Appalachia’s triumphs and tragedies, its beauty and mystery, and its people’s tenacity, love, and good humor.

Thu, Sept. 22: “A Land More Kind Than Home” by Wiley Cash

Thu, Oct. 27: “Coal River” by Ellen Marie Wiseman

Thu, Nov. 17: “Nightwoods” by Charles Frazier

The Virginia Is for Authors Book Club at Fincastle explores Virginia’s great authors (and often Virginia history), starting with a local author.

Wed, Sept. 14: “Norvel” by Ken Conklin

Wed, Oct. 12: “St. Dale” by Sharyn McCrumb

Wed, Nov. 9: books by Peggy Ann Shifflett

Want to read the books? Check RVL.info or drop by a branch to get your copy, often available in print, audio and digital versions.

No chance to read the book before the discussion? No problem, drop in anyway and learn what others have gleaned from the books they read. You’ll still come away with a lot of insights, and you may leave inspired to read the books yourself!