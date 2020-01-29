Frances Mundy Painter, 86, of Troutville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, January 24, 2020.

She was born in Springwood and preceded in death by her parents, James “Toot” and Marie Mundy; husband, John Painter; brothers, Phillip “Skipper” and William “Beardy” Mundy.

She loved to read, do puzzles, play bingo at Carrington Nursing Home with her friends, take walks, and go anywhere at any time.

She is survived by her loving son, Gary Deacon and wife, Dot; loving daughter, Sandra Patamia, and husband, Nick; three special grandchildren, Nicole (Bryan) Osborne, Chris Patamia and Brian Patamia; two precious great-grandchildren, Hunter and Harper Osborne; three brothers, Lawrence “Cline” (Becky) Mundy, Charles (Nancy) Mundy and Ralph (Pat) Mundy; sister, Rose Barger; sister-in-law, Sue Mundy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; a special friend, Myrtle Childress; her church family, her neighbors and their children.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. with memorial services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, with the Pastor Jay Robinette officiating at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home; 254-3000. The family wishes memorial donations to be made to Grace Bible Church, 184 Amsterdam Road, Daleville, 24083. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com