Pat Tayloe was inducted as a new member of the Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club at the June meeting. President Teresa Finley conducted the ceremony, recognizing Lion Carole Smith as the sponsoring Lion. Pat lives in Fincastle having moved from another state. She’s very interested in becoming a vision screener and helping in community service projects. She has already volunteered at the Botetourt Food Pantry and has helped the Lions at the Town Center concert and also the Tomato Festival. From left are President Teresa Fridley, sponsor Carole Smith, and Lion Pat Tayloe.