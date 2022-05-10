Chicken barbecue will benefit JRHS sports

The James River High School girls basketball and football programs will hold a chicken barbeque dinner at Lord Botetourt High School on Saturday, May 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost is $12 per ticket. The meal includes half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, a roll, and a drink of choice. Desserts will be for sale at the school.

Tickets are on sale from Ryan Firebaugh or call (540) 98-5448 for information. Funds collected will be used to support both JRHS football and girls basketball programs.

Ruritans’ chicken barbecue May 21 at Bonsack UMC

The Bonsack/Blue Ridge Ruritan Club will have a chicken barbecue fundraiser from 4:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. The drive-through event (no dine in) will be on the back lot at Bonsack United Methodist Church at 4493 Bonsack Road.

Tickets are $15 for half a chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and a beverage. Contact Lou Rader at 540-400-7079 to reserve tickets.