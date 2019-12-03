The Botetourt Beekeepers Association offers an annual one-time scholarship to a qualified graduating senior. This scholarship was established to encourage youth to explore and support apiculture in the community. In addition to a monetary award of $500, scholarship recipients will receive a one-year complimentary membership in the Botetourt Beekeepers Association.

Current seniors enrolled in James River High School, Lord Botetourt High School, a private school or an approved home school program may qualify to apply. All scholarship applications must be postmarked by March 1, 2020. Applications will be made available at James River High School and Lord Botetourt High School. Interested applicants can also request a copy of the scholarship application by email at botetourtbeescholarship@gmail.com.