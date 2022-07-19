The Tuesday Morning Club met on July 12 at Troutville Church of the Brethren with 11 members present. Ruby Taylor called the meeting to order, Faye Kessler was hostess and had devotions., Nancy Waddell read the minutes and Faye Kessler gave the treasurer’s report. July’s donation was to Ronald McDonald House; August’s will be to Greenfield Elementary School.

Rita Bruffey won the hostess gift. Game prizes were won by Linda Harris and Priscilla Harris. The next meeting will be August 9 at the church. Pictured are (from left): front, Rita Bruffey, Nancy Waddell, Dot Hillard, and Faye Kessler; back, Cheryl Wood, Nancy Goad, Priscilla Hedrick, Gale Webb, Ruby Taylor, Pam Obenchain and Linda Harris.