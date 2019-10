The public is invited to this year’s final quarterly meeting of the Botetourt Community Partnership on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 9 a.m. in the Fincastle Library Meeting Room. Botetourt’s own Amy White, Dean of STEM at Virginia Western Community College, will speak about VWCC’s new agriculture degree program, as well as her family’s farming experiences in Botetourt. Complimentary refreshments will be available beginning at 8:45 a.m.

