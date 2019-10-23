Janet Buttram, branch manager at the Buchanan Library, is sure to be a familiar face. She has been working for the Botetourt County Libraries for over 30 years! “What a great job!” Janet exclaimed when I asked her about her experience as branch manager. “I come to work happy each day. I’ve been blessed.”

Being a librarian is Janet’s dream job. Her library career began at the Montvale Library, where she worked on Saturdays before being promoted to the position of librarian. When the Blue Ridge Library opened, Janet called to ask if they were looking for volunteers. They were, of course, but a part-time position at the circulation desk was also available. Janet applied and was hired shortly after. Two years later, Janet expressed interest in the branch manager position at the Buchanan Library when it needed to be filled. She has been happily serving in that position ever since.

As branch manager, Janet orders all library materials for the Buchanan branch. She helps process library materials and does other office duties, such as making flyers to promote library events. Janet trains new staff members and helps implement changes at her branch. She also works at the circulation desk several days a week, where she enjoys interacting with patrons and helping them find the materials they’re searching for.

An active member of the Friends of the Library, Janet is always looking for ways to help the library and the community. “We here in Buchanan have a laid back atmosphere in the library. We feel that we offer a community-oriented place for Buchanan patrons and other townspeople to use our facilities. We try to help the community and other organizations around us as much as we can. For example, the Friends of the Library, along with the Buchanan Lions Club and Solomon’s Closet, offered snacks for children in the library this summer.”

Janet stresses that the Buchanan Library is a welcoming environment for children. She and the Friends of the Library have worked hard to make the library a special place for younger patrons. Their addition of a children’s reading room provides a place for children to read and play, and for their parents to relax and socialize. The young adult area upstairs is a spot for teens to hang out and browse the stacks. A comfy sofa and chair there provide a cozy reading space.

Janet was born and raised in Bedford and currently lives in Villamont with her husband, Jimmy, who is locally known for his Willie Nelson tribute act. Janet has two daughters– Corey, a librarian at Thomas Nelson Community College, and Carly, a CPA who lives in Pennsylvania. She also has two cats, Harry and Callie. In her spare time, Janet enjoys quilting and reading mysteries and detective stories. She and her husband often travel to see their granddaughter, Neve, play volleyball on her high school varsity team. If you’re not already a patron of the Buchanan Library, Janet would like to invite you to visit her branch. She looks forward to meeting you soon!

-Audrey Clark

