The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce will hold a job fair at the Botetourt Family YMCA from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11, and Chamber Executive Director Khari Ryder encourages job seekers to attend to upgrade their current positions and others to re-enter the job market for good paying jobs with benefits.

Ryder said the job fair gives them a chance to meet representatives from different industries and to explore multiple opportunities all in one room. “We hope the job fair will equip our wonderful businesses with qualified candidates and possibly much-needed relief from understaffed situations,” he said. The chamber is partnering with Virginia Career Works Blue Ridge and Botetourt County to host this event.

Botetourt County is also hiring for multiple positions and will be at the job fair to meet and talk to job seekers.

More than 25 businesses have signed up to participate in the job fair.

Participating businesses and job details are listed on the event page at the chamber’s website, www.botetourtchamber.com.

All job seekers should show up between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. to meet with the businesses.