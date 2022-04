On March 15 the Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club welcomed Denise Scothorn as the newest member. She was sponsored by her husband, Lion Dr. Mac Scothorn, and sworn in by Lion Lowell Skelton, secretary. “We look forward to her participation in our service projects and we know that her business expertise will be very useful!” Skelton said. From left are Lions Dr. Mac Scothorn, Denise Scothorn, and Lowell Skelton.