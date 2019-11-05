The Botetourt County Chorus will present two shows entitled “Holiday Spectacualr.” The first is on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Solomon’s Mission in Buchanan, and the second is at the VFW Post between Fincastle and Daleville on Sunday, Nov. 17. Both begin at 3 p.m.

Act 1 will pay tribute to veterans and will include two special guests, Thomas Duffy and Carter Gill. Patriotic music and several songs of Thanksgiving will be presented. Act 2 will have a variety of familiar Christmas tunes. Sharing their talents in this act will be special guests Jason Hogancamp and Lillian Cook. There will be solos by chorus members Faye B olt Sandra Camper and Don Snyder.

Both productions will be directed by Stephen Harris, and Barbara Campbell will accompany on piano.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome to defray chorus expenses. The chorus contact number is 540-798-8142.

Light refreshments will be enjoyed after the programs.