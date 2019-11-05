The 14th Annual Music Recital of Mike Lee’s students was held on October 20 at The D. Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Theatre and was very successful, especially in light of performers growing in their musical skills.

“You should be able to mark your calendars for the third Sunday in October 2020. My dream is to someday fill the theatre to give the performers that energy that only a full house can give,” Lee said.

This year Addie Bankert performed the national anthem at the children’s recital and Jacob VanNess did the honors at the second recital, accompanying himself on guitar. Lee tried to use a different student each year for this special part of the recital.

There are many people to thank who make this event a success, Lee said. Just to mention a few, David Austin (stage hand), John and Grace Lawson (sound technicians), and Attic Productions who continue to provide a pleasant venue for the recital.

There are different ways to look at winning a contest, although Lee wants to put the emphasis on getting better from year to year. “Some performers overcome stage fright and that’s a big win in my eyes,” he said.

Lee has been setting some monies aside for scholarships instead of giving cash prizes for winners. This summer, two $1,000 scholarships were given to those who included a major or minor in the college education. Hannah Wright was a recipient and is going to Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Lilli Clevenger was also a recipient and attends Liberty University in Lynchburg.

This year the performance evaluators were Bailey Marshall, Lilli Clevenger and Jacob Holdren. Lee tries to use past students in this capacity, as that is educational in itself, he said.

Those who scored highest this year in the Children’s Recital were Kaeli Berry in first, Justin Broughman, second place, and Nathan Fender, third.

In the Teen and Adult Recital, first place was Mike Hurd, second was Hannah Davis and third was Jacob VanNess. The awards for best attendance went to Addie Bankert and Mitch Fritz. Lee gave the Most Improved awards to Nathan Fender and Ella Folk.

“The fortitude it to takes to do a recital makes all of the students a winner in my book!” Lee said. “Keep picking and singing and I’ll see you next year.”