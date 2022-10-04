The Virginia Department of Elections Voter Registration Notices being mailed to all registered voters in Virginia by the Virginia Department of Elections should be hitting mailboxes across the county. Voters are encouraged to review their information as some may have new polling locations due to precinct boundary changes from the recent redistricting. For most voters, the only changes are the state Senate and House of Delegates district numbers. The polling location changes will be in effect for the November General Election.

The state only used the voter’s first and last name on the exterior of the mailer instead of their full legal name. They also used the voters’ residence addresses instead of the mailing address on record. This poses a problem as many voters only have a PO Box and cannot receive mail at their residence. When those undeliverable notices are returned to the Registrar’s Office, staff will readdress them and mail them to the voter as quickly as possible.

Voters are reminded that early voting is taking place in the Registrar’s Office at 2 East Main Street, Fincastle, until November 5. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office will also be open Saturday, October 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, is the deadline for in-person early voting. After that, voters must vote at their assigned polling location on Election Day. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

– The Fincastle Herald