The Tuesday Morning Club met in the Fincastle Community Center for a Christmas dinner with 11 members present. They also celebrated Norma Johnson’s birthday. The group provided a food basket for a family in need. The women also prepared 28 Christmas bags for veterans at Cave Rock Assisted Living in Troutville. They included snack cakes, hats, gloves, sock and handkerchiefs. Pictured are (from left): seated, Betty Huffman, Norma Johnson and Faye Kessler; back, Rita Bruffey, Diana Hatter, Ruby Taylor, Dot Hillard, Nancy Goad, Cheryl Wood and Barbara Harris. Not pictured, Nancy Waddell.

Inco-Check