The Botetourt Redwolves participated in the Sandlot Super Bowl Little Division championship, for 10 and under players, last Saturday at Salem Stadium. The Redwolves, who were previously undefeated, were upset by the Salem Spartans and finished as the second place team among 11 teams in the tournament. Here (photo 1) Dalton Bradley (23) and Carter McCray (12) combine to tackle a Salem runner, (photo 2) Jordain Pennix (1) picks up yardage for the Redwolves and (photo 3) Keyden Knight (14) brings down a Spartan for no gain. (Photo 4) The football players and cheerleaders received their runner-up medals following the game and posed for a group photo. Photos by Brian Hoffman.

Inco-Check