The James River girls opened Region 2C volleyball play Monday with a win over Chatham Monday in Springwood. With the win the Knights advanced to Tuesday’s second round, traveling to top-seeded Giles.

River came in as the eighth seed in the 10-team tournament, hosting ninth seeded Chatham. The Knights took a 29-27, 17-25, 26-24 and 25-22 win. River had 47 team kills to 35 for Chatham with Sage Beddingfield putting down 21 and Morgan Marshall killing 14. Olivia Murry had 35 assists.

With the win the Knights improved to 9-15 overall. River advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinal round against 20-3 Giles. The winner of that match will play the winner of Floyd County and Nelson County on Thursday at the higher seeded team, and River would have to travel regardless of who won the other game as Floyd is the fourth seed and Nelson is fifth.

The Region 2C championship will be Thursday, November 14.

